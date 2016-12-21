Caroline Kennedy's Christmas cheer go...

Caroline Kennedy's Christmas cheer goes viral in Japan

The ambassador to Japan - daughter of late President John F. Kennedy - stars as an un-bearded version of the jolly old elf in two Christmas-themed videos posted to U.S. Embassy Japan's official YouTube channel. The first clip, uploaded Monday , shows Kennedy dancing to "Must Be Santa" on the roof of the ambassador's residence in Tokyo, before toppling down a chimney with presents in tow.

Chicago, IL

