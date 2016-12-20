Buried alive in the shadow of a Kyush...

Buried alive in the shadow of a Kyushu volcano

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

'Is the temperature alright for you ma'am?" my Japanese attendant asks in a polished U.S. accent as he cheerfully heaps another pile of hot sand on my torso. Pleased, he pats down the sand - from my neck to toes - with his shovel, before inviting me to relax and enjoy my time inside this iconic Kagoshima attraction: the Ibusuki sand baths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2017, Hayao Miyazaki Rises Again 17 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 17 hr Russian Ainu 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Russian Ainu 4
News Fiji judo maps 2020 plans Sat Russian Ainu 4
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... Sat Russian Ainu 15
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Sat Russian Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Russian Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC