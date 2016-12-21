BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter economic view
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2016. The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and offered a brighter view of the economy on Tuesday, signaling its conviction that a weak yen and a rebound in overseas demand will heighten prospects for a solid recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|6
|Overnight buses offering comfortable compartmen...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC