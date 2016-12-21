BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brigh...

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter economic view

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Reuters

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2016. The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and offered a brighter view of the economy on Tuesday, signaling its conviction that a weak yen and a rebound in overseas demand will heighten prospects for a solid recovery.

Chicago, IL

