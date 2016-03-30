All three of ANA's 'Star Wars' jets a...

All three of ANA's 'Star Wars' jets are now flying paying passengers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

All three of ANA's 'Star Wars' jets are now flying paying passengers All Nippon Airways put the last of its new Star Wars-themed jets into service this week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/1MTsKAG A rendering of ANA's 'Star Wars jet,' a Boeing 777 featuring likeness of the R2-D2 and BB-8 characters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Fri CANCERDANISIDAEGU... 6
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Fri Ainu 8
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... Fri Ainu 6
News FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in... Fri Ainu 6
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Fri Strong Wakamoto 7
News Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang... Fri Ainu 2
News Garin College international student honoured wi... Dec 22 Ainu 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC