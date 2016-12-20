All-new Suzuki Swift revealed in Japan
New Suzuki Swift has chunkier looks, prominent grille, and coupe-like profile with the rear door-handle concealed in the C pillar. Picture: Suzuki Hamamatsu, Japan - Suzuki has revealed the domestic-market version of its all-new Swift hatch, which will go on sale in Japan on 4 January, two months ahead of the launch of the global version at the Geneva motor show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|5 hr
|Mark
|28
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|8 hr
|LOSERBANKRUPTDAEG...
|12
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|23 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Tue
|Ainu
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC