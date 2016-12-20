All-new Suzuki Swift revealed in Japan

New Suzuki Swift has chunkier looks, prominent grille, and coupe-like profile with the rear door-handle concealed in the C pillar. Picture: Suzuki Hamamatsu, Japan - Suzuki has revealed the domestic-market version of its all-new Swift hatch, which will go on sale in Japan on 4 January, two months ahead of the launch of the global version at the Geneva motor show.

