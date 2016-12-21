Abe's Pearl Harbor visit will be a defining moment

Shinzo Abe's visit to the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday - the first by a sitting Japanese prime minister - will be a moral and strategic defining moment for a country still atoning for war 75 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, experts say. In doing so, Abe is seeking acceptance of a larger Japanese role in Asia-Pacific defense - by admitting its past wrongs and emphasizing it is a changed nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.