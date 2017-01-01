Abe has no reason to rock the boat by...

Abe has no reason to rock the boat by calling early-2017 snap election

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

After weeks of wild speculation that 2017 may get off to a tumultuous start with a snap election in late January, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the nation on NHK on Dec. 16 that this won't happen. In Nagata-cho, the nation's political epicenter, the prime minister has been known to publicly lie about snap elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 4 hr Russian Ainu 4
News Fiji judo maps 2020 plans 4 hr Russian Ainu 4
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 5 hr Russian Ainu 15
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 5 hr Russian Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 hr Russian Ainu 8
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 5 hr Russian Ainu 11
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 18 hr Russian Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC