A new wave of Japanese filmmakers matches the old

Wednesday

Nearly two decades after the Japanese New Wave of the 1990s, the directors who led it, including Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Hirokazu Koreeda and Naomi Kawase, are still the local industry's most prominent faces abroad. But this year a new generation of filmmakers has finally started to make itself heard, with 36-year-old Koji Fukada winning the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes for "Harmonium" and 43-year-old Makoto Shinkai obliterating the box-office competition with his animation "Kimi no Na wa."

Chicago, IL

