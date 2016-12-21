3D NAND set to dominate SSDs, kill off traditional flash
Three dimensional NAND is expected to dominate the solid-state drive industry beginning next year, as suppliers reduce their shipments of flash storage based on traditional 2D or planar NAND, according to a new report. According to DRAMeXchange's latest forecast , NAND flash manufacturers are focusing their efforts on converting fabrication plants to 3D NAND, which is denser, faster and less expensive to produce than traditional 2D NAND.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan sends troops to fight massive fire | Bang...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Garin College international student honoured wi...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan legalises casinos, sets stage for large-s...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC