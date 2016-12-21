3D NAND set to dominate SSDs, kill off traditional flash

Three dimensional NAND is expected to dominate the solid-state drive industry beginning next year, as suppliers reduce their shipments of flash storage based on traditional 2D or planar NAND, according to a new report. According to DRAMeXchange's latest forecast , NAND flash manufacturers are focusing their efforts on converting fabrication plants to 3D NAND, which is denser, faster and less expensive to produce than traditional 2D NAND.

