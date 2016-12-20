2017 rings in across Japan as shrine,...

2017 rings in across Japan as shrine, temple throngs pray for good year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

As people across Japan celebrated the turn of the year, they flocked to shrines and temples Sunday morning for their traditional hatsumode pilgrimage to make a fresh start on New Year's Day. Meaning "the first prayer of the year," hatsumode witnesses hundred of thousands of wish-makers visiting Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples during the first three days of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2017, Hayao Miyazaki Rises Again 17 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 17 hr Russian Ainu 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Russian Ainu 4
News Fiji judo maps 2020 plans Sat Russian Ainu 4
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... Sat Russian Ainu 15
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Sat Russian Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Russian Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC