2017 rings in across Japan as shrine, temple throngs pray for good year
As people across Japan celebrated the turn of the year, they flocked to shrines and temples Sunday morning for their traditional hatsumode pilgrimage to make a fresh start on New Year's Day. Meaning "the first prayer of the year," hatsumode witnesses hundred of thousands of wish-makers visiting Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples during the first three days of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2017, Hayao Miyazaki Rises Again
|17 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|17 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|4
|Fiji judo maps 2020 plans
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|4
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|15
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Russian Ainu
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC