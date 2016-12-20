2016: top Japan news
2. Signs of retirement : In an unprecedented video message on Aug. 8, Emperor Akihito expressed concern about how his advanced age is affecting the performance of his public duties. The speech, indicating his wish to abdicate, sparked debate over how to revise a law that prevents him from doing so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|10
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|4 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|28
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|Tue
|Ainu
|2
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|5
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Ainu
|3
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Tue
|Ainu
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC