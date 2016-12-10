10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. OBAMA, JAPAN'S PM TO SEEK RECONCILIATION AT PEARL HARBOR Though Japanese leaders have come to Pearl Harbor before, Shinzo Abe will be the first to visit the memorial built in the hallowed waters above the sunken USS Arizona. 2. RESCUERS FIND FLIGHT RECORDER FROM BLACK SEA PLANE CRASH The Russian defense ministry says the "black box" would be immediately flown to Moscow but doesn't mention whether it has been damaged.

