10 Things to Know for Today

10 Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By The Associated Press Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. OBAMA, JAPAN'S PM TO SEEK RECONCILIATION AT PEARL HARBOR Though Japanese leaders have come to Pearl Harbor before, Shinzo Abe will be the first to visit the memorial built in the hallowed waters above the sunken USS Arizona. 2. RESCUERS FIND FLIGHT RECORDER FROM BLACK SEA PLANE CRASH The Russian defense ministry says the "black box" would be immediately flown to Moscow but doesn't mention whether it has been damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 3 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 20
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 6 hr Ainu 2
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 6 hr Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 6 hr Ainu 3
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 6 hr Ainu 7
News Yamanashi vies for energy storage investment Mon Solarman 1
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... Dec 23 Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC