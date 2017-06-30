Western Jamaica stalwart Lady Cooke laid to rest

Gladstone Taylor/ Photographer Outriders prepare to depart for the National Heroes Circle for interment of the urn moments after the funeral Service of Lady Cooke held at the East Queen Street Baptist Church in Kingston on Friday. Jamaicans from all walks of life congregated at the East Queen Street Baptist Church, downtown Kingston, on Friday to pay their final respect to the late Lady Ivy Cooke, widow of former Governor-General, Sir Howard Cooke.

