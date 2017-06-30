UWI principal welcomes Simpson-Miller to Mona campus
Principal and Pro-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies , Mona, Professor Archibald McDonald, says he welcomes former Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller, to the university campus community. Simpson Miller will be named an Honorary Distinguished Fellow of the tertiary institution, and will be given an office on the grounds of the Mona Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC