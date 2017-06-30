USAID provides US$3 million for safety and security in schools in Jamaica

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dean-Roy Bernard , listens to United States Agency for International Development Mission Director, Maura Barry Boyle, at a grant agreement signing ceremony for a Safety and Security in Schools Project, at the Ministry in Kingston, on July 3. Photo: Mark Bell By Chad Bryan KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The United States Agency for International Development has partnered with the education, youth and information ministry in Jamaica to provide grant funding in the sum of US$3 million for a safety and security in schools project. Under the partnership, USAID will provide the funds over two years.

