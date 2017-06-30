Uphold stance against corruption, say...

Uphold stance against corruption, says Herbert Gayle

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Some local individuals in top leadership positions have been accused by social anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle of not firmly upholding their stance against corruption, which he cited as the major reason for the breakdown in the central political authority. Gayle was speaking recently at the launch of a Caribbean Policy Research Institute two-year project at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston, aimed at addressing key crime issues rocking Jamaica.

Chicago, IL

