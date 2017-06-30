Undiplomatic

A UN safety and security officer ruffled the feathers of the Jamaican participants in a regional meeting of waste management interests at Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday, when he warned visitors about the "significant increase in violent crimes" in the last four years and advised them not to venture outside the boundaries of the conference location and their hotels. Chair of the opening ceremony Lt Col Oral Khan, chief technical director in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, had just presented the keynote address on behalf of Minister Daryl Vaz when Gonzalo Ramos was invited to the lectern.

Chicago, IL

