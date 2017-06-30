RPD, Crime Stop sign MOU for training, information
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Revenue Protection Division recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Crime Stop Jamaica to collaborate on areas of training and information sharing. RPD Commissioner, Major Johanna Lewin, stated that the alliance formed with Crime Stop creates another secure channel through which people can feel comfortable in anonymously reporting allegations of corruption, bribery, fraud or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance which affect the revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC