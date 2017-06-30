RPD, Crime Stop sign MOU for training, information

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Revenue Protection Division recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Crime Stop Jamaica to collaborate on areas of training and information sharing. RPD Commissioner, Major Johanna Lewin, stated that the alliance formed with Crime Stop creates another secure channel through which people can feel comfortable in anonymously reporting allegations of corruption, bribery, fraud or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance which affect the revenue.

