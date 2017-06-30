Revised sugar packaging and labelling standards in effect
The Government has introduced revised standards for the sale of brown and granulated sugar in the retail trade, effective Saturday, July 1. Retailers must now adhere to the stipulations for supplying the commodity which mandate its pre-packaging in bags which are heat sealed and not tied with a string or knot. Additionally, label information must include product and brand names; net content; the manufacturer's name and address; distributors; importers or vendors; storage conditions; country of origin; lot identification number; date markings; and instructions for use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC