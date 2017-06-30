Orville Taylor | Portia: poor people'...

Orville Taylor | Portia: poor people's champion?

Of all of the many commentators who are singing platitudes or slinging mud at Portia Simpson Miller, or patting her on her back, I can speak of her commitment to the poor and working classes. Indeed, there is no doubt in my mind that she has an enduring love for the poor and disenfranchised.

