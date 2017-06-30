Lindsay helping to spread Jamaica's c...

Lindsay helping to spread Jamaica's culture

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

For the past eight years entertainment consultant Christopher Lindsay has been assisting musicians and dancers with getting their Schengen visas and work permits. The Schengen visa is the document issued by the appropriate authorities for travelling to and within the Schengen Area, which comprises 26 European countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC