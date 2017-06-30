Jay-Z, Junior Gong collab

11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Superstar rapper Jay Z and Damian "Junior Gong" Marley go reggae-dancehall on Bam , one of the songs from Jay Z's highly anticipated album, 4:44 . Bam samples Jacob Miller and Inner Circle's 1976 classic Tenement Yard, and Bam Bam by Sister Nancy.

