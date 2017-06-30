Jamaica will continue to support Worl...

Jamaica will continue to support World Heritage - Grange

Gladstone Taylor/ Photographer Olivia Babsy Grange stands next to the recently unveiled maquette of Usain Bolt by sculptor Basil Watson at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, recently. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says although Jamaica's term on the World Heritage Committee is coming to an end, "Jamaica will continue to lobby for Small Island Developing States on matters relating to World Heritage."

Chicago, IL

