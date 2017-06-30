Jamaica tourism minister welcomes suc...

Jamaica tourism minister welcomes successful start to rebuild German tourism market

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett had a special welcome for the captain and crew of Eurowings on its inaugural twice weekly flights out of Cologne/Bonn, Germany, to Montego Bay on Monday, July 3, 2017, with 291 passengers. Here, Minister Bartlett is pictured with two of Eurowings' flight attendants, Padimae Gorgulu and Rumeysa Karakas , who he presented with special gift bags to commemorate their visit MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica's push to rebuild the German tourism market is bearing fruit with over 20,000 visitors expected from that gateway this year.

