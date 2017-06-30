Hundreds pay final respects to Carlyle Dunkley

Hundreds of Jamaicans paid their last respects to former Senator and Minister of Government, Ambassador Carlyle Dunkley, at the official thanksgiving service held at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies , Mona today. Among those in attendance were Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr Horace Chang, who represented the Prime Minister; Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles Snr; President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson; and former Prime Ministers, P J Patterson, who gave the remembrance, and Portia Simpson Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.