Hundreds pay final respects to Carlyl...

Hundreds pay final respects to Carlyle Dunkley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Hundreds of Jamaicans paid their last respects to former Senator and Minister of Government, Ambassador Carlyle Dunkley, at the official thanksgiving service held at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies , Mona today. Among those in attendance were Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr Horace Chang, who represented the Prime Minister; Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles Snr; President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson; and former Prime Ministers, P J Patterson, who gave the remembrance, and Portia Simpson Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC