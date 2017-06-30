Great support expected for Diaspora Day of Service

The Day of Service was formally incorporated two years ago at the 6th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference and serves to formalise activities normally undertaken in the days following the staging of previous conferences, where members and organisations from the diaspora would execute humanitarian and community projects across Jamaica. It is generally a time of great anticipation and excitement for the communities and institutions who benefit from the projects, as well as for those returning to share their service, skills, time and resources with the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.