Grange welcomes Queen's Baton to Jamaica
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has welcomed the Queen's Baton Relay to Jamaica with the hope that Jamaica will get another opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games. The Queen's Baton Relay takes place across the world prior to the Commonwealth Games.
