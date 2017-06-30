Gov't looking to go Smart with more LED street lights
Discussing the new Smart LED streetlights as they are officially launched in Montego Bay, St James are Homer Davis, mayor of Montego Bay; Gary Barrow, chief technology officer, JPS; Dr Andrew Wheatley, minister of science, energy and technology; Marlene Malahoo Forte, member of parliament, St James West Central; and Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government. Government will be looking to utilise to full potential smart LED street lights that were installed in four sections of the island last week by the Jamaica Public Service Company .
