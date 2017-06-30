GK General to sell remittance insurance

GK General Insurance Company Limited and GraceKennedy Money Services Limited launched a microinsurance product, RemitCare, targeted at Jamaicans receiving money transfers from abroad through the Western Union network. The product adds to a portfolio of micro products, which pulled in $30 million in premium payments for the insurer in 2016, almost twice as much as the $16 million collected the year before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.