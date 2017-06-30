GK General to sell remittance insurance

GK General to sell remittance insurance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

GK General Insurance Company Limited and GraceKennedy Money Services Limited launched a microinsurance product, RemitCare, targeted at Jamaicans receiving money transfers from abroad through the Western Union network. The product adds to a portfolio of micro products, which pulled in $30 million in premium payments for the insurer in 2016, almost twice as much as the $16 million collected the year before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC