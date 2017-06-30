Express Catering seeking to raise $49...

Express Catering seeking to raise $490m from IPO

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Express Catering Limited, which will operate Starbucks Coffee in Jamaica, aims to raise $490 million in its initial public offering . It follows an earlier round of some US$3.5 million raised in January this year in a preference offer to capitalize the construction of the Starbucks stores.

Chicago, IL

