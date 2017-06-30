Clement Dodd: Father of Jamaican music

This is the 21st in our daily series highlighting 55 Jamaicans who broke down barriers and helped put the country on the world stage. Each day, one personality will be featured, culminating Independence Day, August 6. AT his venerable Studio One, legendary music producer Clement "Sir Coxson" Dodd gave fledging acts an opportunity to be heard on the world stage, while at the same time influenced the development of ska, rocksteady, and reggae on the island.

