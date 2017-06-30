55% discount for visitors to celebrat...

55% discount for visitors to celebrate Jamaica's 55th birthday

Jamaica will offer visitors to the island a chance to join in celebrating 55 years of Independence this fall with a 55 per cent off promotion to run mid-August to mid-November. In an interview, Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism for the Americas, said the travel trade welcomed the initiative as an incentive to visitors and friends of Jamaica to join the celebration.

