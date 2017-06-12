Yes, we need a new Parliament buildin...

Yes, we need a new Parliament building, but let's do it right

Jamaica Observer

The question was recently posed to me: w hy were the professionals [in the construction industry] so focused on the Parliament building as a concern? There are four major things that architects and other local professionals would like to see implemented in moving forward. Three of these are the meaningful participation of Jamaican professionals, the selection of the site, and a design competition for the Parliament building.

Chicago, IL

