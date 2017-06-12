Woman's body found

Jamaica Observer

Angry residents of this Western Westmoreland town yesterday disrupted normal activities on the road leading to the popular tourist town of Negril to protest the death of a female employee of the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station, whose body was found in a canefield. The woman's relatives and other community members, who mounted the roadblock, alleged that Wright was last seen alive in the company of a senior police officer, who is stationed in Westmoreland, and called for the senior officer to answer certain questions.

Chicago, IL

