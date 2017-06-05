'Whisky Galore' bottles for sale

Two bottles of whisky salvaged from the shipwreck that inspired the book ' Whisky Galore! ' are to be sold in Edinburgh this week. Taking place tomorrow , the sale is being conducted by Bonhams and will see the bottles of whisky, bottled by 'Gilbey of London' and 'Peter Dawson of Glasgow' go on sale for A 6,000 - A 8,000 and A 4,000 - A 6,000 respectively.

