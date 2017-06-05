'Whisky Galore' bottles for sale

'Whisky Galore' bottles for sale

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Two bottles of whisky salvaged from the shipwreck that inspired the book ' Whisky Galore! ' are to be sold in Edinburgh this week. Taking place tomorrow , the sale is being conducted by Bonhams and will see the bottles of whisky, bottled by 'Gilbey of London' and 'Peter Dawson of Glasgow' go on sale for A 6,000 - A 8,000 and A 4,000 - A 6,000 respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC