Vasciannie shares vision with CAST/UTech alumni
Over 100 CAST/UTech alumni came out for a cocktail reception and information sharing session with President, Professor Stephen Vasciannie, on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The well attended reception organised by the Alumni Relations Office, was held at the new School of Hospitality and Tourism Management Hotel, University of Technology, Papine campus.
