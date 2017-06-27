US trial in Jamaican lottery scam delayed until next year
A US trial for 10 defendants in a multimillion-dollar Jamaican lottery scam case has been delayed until early next year. US District Judge Dan Hovland rescheduled the trial that was to begin July 17 in federal court in North Dakota to January 22, 2018, after one of the suspects' attorneys said he had a conflict next month and also needed more time to prepare.
