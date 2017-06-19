US donates key equipment to help Jama...

US donates key equipment to help Jamaican police in crime fight

Jamaica Observer

THE United States Embassy in Kingston on Friday donated key equipment and supplies, including cameras, radios and protective vests to assist local law enforcement with crime fighting efforts. The donation was made at the closing ceremony for a two-day Multilateral Crime Summit in Kingston which also involved the Governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Canada, and the European Union, which focused on 'Combating Crime in an Interconnected World'.

Chicago, IL

