Trinidad Sends "Forceful" Complaint L...

Trinidad Sends "Forceful" Complaint Letter To Jamaica

21 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jun 07 2017 - Trinidad's Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dennis Moses says he has written to his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, complaining in a "forceful manner" about a search reportedly carried out on government minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, as she boarded a flight in Jamaica last week. Moses told Parliament on Tuesday, that he has also expressed concern to the Jamaican High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago based here, and Trinidad and Tobago's High Commissioner based in Kingston.

