Trini caught with cocaine in stomach at JA airport
A Trinidadian drug mule who ingested several pellets of cocaine and attempted to board a flight to Europe in Jamaica, has been arrested and remains in police custody. The man, who was arrested at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Sunday, remained under police guard at hospital where he was taken to naturally pass out the pellets.
