Town and villages to come alive for '...

Town and villages to come alive for 'Jamaica 55'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Town centres and villages across the island are expected to come alive with the celebration of culture for 'Jamaica 55'. Activities include church services; parish vigils; flag-raising ceremonies; festival bandwagon, which is a mobile showcase of the best talents from the parishes in the performing arts, public fora, street dances, independence concerts and stage shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC