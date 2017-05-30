Tourism bigger than politics, says Bartlett - launches Destination...

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett ; Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Godfrey Dyer ; and Senior Director, Technical Services, in the Ministry of Tourism, David Dobson, are deep in conversation ahead of the launch of the Destination Assurance Councils at the Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa in Kingston. Concerned that the resort boards may have been politically constructed, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says that they are in danger of becoming obsolete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.