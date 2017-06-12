The 'Doctor' is in for Jazz 'N Cabere...

The 'Doctor' is in for Jazz 'N Caberet in the Gardens

Medical doctor, comic, public orator and social commentator, Dr Michael Abrahams, will be in his usual fine form come Sunday, June 25, as he takes his place among the 'Professionals' - the theme for the next in the series, Jazz 'N Cabaret in the Gardens at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston. Abrahams, whose, No Chik-V, plug on behalf of the Ministry of Health has attracted the likes of the British Broadcasting Corporation , is known for his witty and often irreverent takes on life, including well-intentioned jabs at organised religion, politicians and how both men and women seek to impress each other.

