Take crime off front pages, Bartlett urges - Minister says media...
Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett in talks with Opposition Spokesman on Tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill , President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Omar Robinson , and Director of Tourism Paul Pennicook at the annual general meeting of the JHTA at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston yesterday. While acknowledging the role of the media in a free democracy, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says that graphic details of crime in Jamaica can destroy all the gains that have been made in the tourism sector in recent years.
