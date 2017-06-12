TAJ cashier sentenced under Cybercrimes Act

Claudine Morgan, a cashier from the Tax Administration Jamaica was sentenced on May 29, to a fine of $100,000 or six months imprisonment at hard labour on a charge of possession of data device Morgam, who was arrested and charged in 2013, was also sentenced to six months imprisonment at hard labour suspended for two years on a charge of possession of identity information. This after pleading guilty in the St James Resident Magistrate's Court to charges laid against her by the Revenue Protection Division under the Cybercrimes Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.