T&T legislator wants apology over "patting down" of gov't minister by J'can immigration

Yesterday

The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy, has confirmed an incident in Jamaica where it is alleged that she had been "patted down' by immigration officials when she was leaving the country after attending the Regional Parliamentary Forum as part of the follow-up on the UN Declaration on Ending AIDS earlier this week.But Webster-Roy told the Trinidad Express newspaper on Saturday that she did not wish to speak about the incident just yet as she preferred to speak with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dennis Moses, before issuing any statement on the matter.

