Suspected suicide in Montego Bay

A twenty-six-year-old is suspected to have committed suicide at his home last night in Hart Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James. Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that about 8:40 pm residents saw Smith's body hanging from a piece of electrical cord tied to a tree at the back of his house and summoned them.

