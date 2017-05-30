Supa Dups goes Latin way

Supa Dups goes Latin way

15 hrs ago

JAMAICAN producer Dwayne "Supa Dups" Chin-Quee is credited on four songs featured on Latin sensation Shakira's latest album El Dorado . Released on May 26 via Sony Music Latin, El Dorado contains 13 tracks.

Chicago, IL

