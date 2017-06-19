Startime still standing strong

The long-running Heineken Startime series of stage shows, now known as Startime, has built a reputation for itself that is unmatched anywhere in Jamaica's music business. It has the distinction of being the catalyst in the resurgence, worldwide, of Jamaica's foundation music - ska, rocksteady and reggae, and is Jamaica's longest-running concert series with some 145 staging during an illustrious 29-year history.

