Startime still standing strong
The long-running Heineken Startime series of stage shows, now known as Startime, has built a reputation for itself that is unmatched anywhere in Jamaica's music business. It has the distinction of being the catalyst in the resurgence, worldwide, of Jamaica's foundation music - ska, rocksteady and reggae, and is Jamaica's longest-running concert series with some 145 staging during an illustrious 29-year history.
