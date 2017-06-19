Stakeholders recommend regional coordination effort to improve education results
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Education stakeholders from across the Caribbean are recommending the establishment of a dedicated coordination platform, which will implement and monitor the Region's progress on achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 Education Goals and Targets. SDG 4, one of the global goals adopted by world leaders in 2015, urges countries to "ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning."
